InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Plans Dividend of $0.95

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.7 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,446 ($65.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,299.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,913.40. The stock has a market cap of £9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,764.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,796 ($69.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($66.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($69.24) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,750 ($69.24).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

