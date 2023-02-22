Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of TILE opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

