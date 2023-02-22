Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Interface Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of TILE opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Interface
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.