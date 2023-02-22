Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,236.21

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,236.21 ($14.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,454.50 ($17.52). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,427 ($17.18), with a volume of 237,397 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.27) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,029 ($24.43) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,297.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, insider William Rucker acquired 7,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.58) per share, for a total transaction of £102,200 ($123,073.22). In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 8,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,131 ($13.62) per share, with a total value of £90,480 ($108,959.54). Also, insider William Rucker acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.58) per share, for a total transaction of £102,200 ($123,073.22). 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

