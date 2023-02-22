Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 5.4% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $396.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

