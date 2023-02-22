Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Invacare Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38.
Invacare Company Profile
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
