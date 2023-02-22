Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

Invacare Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invacare by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invacare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

