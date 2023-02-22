Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $169,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.