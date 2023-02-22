Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.1% of Arkos Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arkos Global Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PGX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. 624,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,917. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

