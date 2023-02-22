Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $126.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $164.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/12/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $110.00.

1/11/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE ICE traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.16. 2,620,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,968. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20.

Get Intercontinental Exchange Inc alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.