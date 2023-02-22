Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $126.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $164.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/12/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $110.00.

1/11/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,968. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

