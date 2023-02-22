Investors Purchase High Volume of CVRx Call Options (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,148 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,210% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CVRx in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

CVRx Stock Up 26.6 %

CVRx stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 887,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,890. CVRx has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $54,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $52,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVRx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVRx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 685.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 164,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

