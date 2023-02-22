Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price Down 4%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.69. 465,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 945,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

