Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price Down 4%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.69. 465,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 945,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.