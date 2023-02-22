IOTA Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $697.27 million and $14.36 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00013074 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.