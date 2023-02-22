iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 30.2% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $41.71.

