iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.81. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 15,959,572 shares changing hands.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC cut their target price on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after buying an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after buying an additional 3,789,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

