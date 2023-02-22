iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.81. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 15,959,572 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC cut their target price on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

iQIYI Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after buying an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after buying an additional 3,789,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

