Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 65,625 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 289,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 54,733 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

