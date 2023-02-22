iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 822,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

