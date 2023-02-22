iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,957. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.