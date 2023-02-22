iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.5% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,371,189 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

