iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

