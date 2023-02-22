iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 2.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,264,000 after acquiring an additional 413,945 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after buying an additional 221,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 47,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $46.28.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -405.31%.

