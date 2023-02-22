iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Position Trimmed by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,998 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -405.31%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.