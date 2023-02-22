iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $105.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

