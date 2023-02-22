iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

