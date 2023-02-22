iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.63. 82,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,867. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average of $246.80.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

