iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 604,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 469,392 shares.The stock last traded at $101.01 and had previously closed at $100.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

