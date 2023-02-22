iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Cut by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

