Israel Acquisitions Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:ISRLU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 22nd

Israel Acquisitions Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 22nd. Israel Acquisitions Corp Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Israel Acquisitions Corp Unit Stock Up 0.3 %

ISRLU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Israel Acquisitions Corp Unit has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

