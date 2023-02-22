iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $7.69. iStar shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 116,199 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAR. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

iStar Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 1,428.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 2,308.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iStar by 5,073.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 7,576.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.