iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $7.69. iStar shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 116,199 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on STAR. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
iStar Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar
iStar Company Profile
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
Featured Stories
