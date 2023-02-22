Ithaca Energy plc Plans Dividend of $0.13 (LON:ITH)

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITH opened at GBX 181 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 120.13. Ithaca Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.90 ($3.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Alan Alexander Bruce bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($60,211.95). 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

