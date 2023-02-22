Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $60,591.96 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Itron Trading Up 0.2 %

ITRI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 85,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

About Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

