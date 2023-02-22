Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,134 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 239.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after buying an additional 652,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $23,055,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $18,174,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,263,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.63. 127,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,218. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

