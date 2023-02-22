Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.4% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.0% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.