Jack in the Box’s (JACK) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

