Jack in the Box’s (JACK) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
