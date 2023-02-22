James D. Allison Sells 5,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Insperity Trading Down 1.0 %

NSP stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.29. 247,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Insperity

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

