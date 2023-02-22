Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €56.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting €52.31 ($55.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €50.09 and its 200-day moving average is €50.26. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

