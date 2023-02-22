Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $15.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 110.91% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

PSA opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average of $302.83.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

