Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Fortune Brands Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Innovations’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.
Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance
NYSE:FBIN opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
