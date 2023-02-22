Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 90.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of BLMN opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

