Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s (NASDAQ:JFBR) Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 22nd

Jeffs’ Brands’ (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jeffs’ Brands had issued 3,717,473 shares in its public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,464,688 based on an initial share price of $4.16. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance
Shares of JFBR stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16.
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
