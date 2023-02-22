JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.31.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $383,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,096,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,339.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

