John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to ~$502.0-516.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.26 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 195,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,095. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

