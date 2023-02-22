John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $133.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

