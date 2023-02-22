John Wang Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA) Stock

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA – Get Rating) insider John Wang acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,689.66).

On Friday, November 25th, John Wang 6,000,000 shares of Ausmon Resources stock.

Ausmon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

About Ausmon Resources

Ausmon Resources Limited, an exploration company, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, silver, and other base metals. It holds 100% interest in the Koonenberry Belt; and the Pooraka project covering an area of 147 square kilometer situated between Nyngan and Cobar.

