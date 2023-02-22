Joystick Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.72 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $18.72 million and $16,131.79 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00213522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,186.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08476212 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,366.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

