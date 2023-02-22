Joystick Price Hits $0.0860 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and $19,491.89 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00213326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,437.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08536117 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,428.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

