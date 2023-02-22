Joystick Price Up 0.8% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and $20,759.03 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00213420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,749.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08476212 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,366.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.