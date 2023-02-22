JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $28.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a $28.00 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. 89,080,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,788,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.