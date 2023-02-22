Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

KAI opened at $209.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $219.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kadant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

