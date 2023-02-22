KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KAR Auction Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.37-0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 1,077,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $4,287,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

