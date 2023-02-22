KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. KAR Auction Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.47 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.
KAR stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
