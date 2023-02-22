KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. KAR Auction Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.47 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 3.0 %

KAR stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KAR Auction Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,645,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,435,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 158,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

